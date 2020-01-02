CargoX One Day Volume Reaches $4,958.00 (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One CargoX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, CargoX has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. CargoX has a market cap of $1.51 million and $4,958.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CargoX

CargoX was first traded on December 20th, 2017. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,218,230 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

