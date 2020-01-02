CarGurus Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,110 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,735% compared to the average daily volume of 85 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.97. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 79,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $2,402,110.80. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $201,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,162,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,257,341 over the last ninety days. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after purchasing an additional 512,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 46.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,759 shares during the period. HMI Capital LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 248.5% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,349 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CarGurus by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 59,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CarGurus by 93.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 891,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,179,000 after buying an additional 430,302 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.