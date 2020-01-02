Carry (CRE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $600,524.00

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Carry has traded down 25.3% against the dollar. One Carry token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. Carry has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $600,524.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.17 or 0.06042359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030873 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036603 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Carry

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,094,930,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,271,142,214 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.