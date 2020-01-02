carVertical Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. carVertical has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $23,466.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, carVertical has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One carVertical token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00187424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.41 or 0.01334630 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00121862 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About carVertical

carVertical’s genesis date was December 10th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,650,893,616 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.