Cashaa Price Hits $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Cashaa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, HitBTC, Exrates and IDEX. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and $54.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cashaa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00186649 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.01334551 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025015 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121764 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Exrates, TOPBTC and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.