Caspian Tops 1-Day Volume of $174,928.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $174,928.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. One Caspian token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Caspian alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.06051319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036739 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024536 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

CSP is a token. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.