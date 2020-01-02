Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Raised by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 13,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.75 and a 12-month high of $148.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.11 and its 200-day moving average is $133.40.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 14,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,068,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,041. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

