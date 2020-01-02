Catex Token (CATT) Price Tops $0.0004

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Catex Token has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a total market cap of $347,602.00 and approximately $446.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039044 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.44 or 0.06046033 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031028 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036559 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.