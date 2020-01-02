CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of MTTRY stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $1.29.

About CECONOMY AG/ADR

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

