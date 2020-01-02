CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0021 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $386.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Bancor Network, Coinsuper and RightBTC. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.57 or 0.05993662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030832 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036553 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024558 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Coinsuper, LATOKEN and RightBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.