CEEK VR One Day Trading Volume Reaches $422.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and RightBTC. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $422.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00039668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.26 or 0.05892568 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030047 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036456 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00001256 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

CEEK VR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, IDEX, LATOKEN, Bancor Network and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

