Celer Network (CELR) Trading 7.4% Lower This Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Binance, Gate.io and Bilaxy. Celer Network has a market cap of $12.27 million and $4.19 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $421.57 or 0.06051319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030820 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00036739 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024536 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Bilaxy and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.