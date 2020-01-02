Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) versus Northstar Electronics (NASDAQ:NEIK) Critical Analysis

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) and Northstar Electronics (OTCMKTS:NEIK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Ceragon Networks has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northstar Electronics has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ceragon Networks and Northstar Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceragon Networks $343.87 million 0.52 $23.05 million $0.20 11.05 Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -$260,000.00 N/A N/A

Ceragon Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Northstar Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Ceragon Networks and Northstar Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceragon Networks 4.45% 4.90% 2.67% Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -218.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ceragon Networks and Northstar Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceragon Networks 0 1 0 0 2.00 Northstar Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ceragon Networks presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.00%. Given Ceragon Networks’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ceragon Networks is more favorable than Northstar Electronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Ceragon Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Northstar Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ceragon Networks beats Northstar Electronics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network. The company also provides wireless fronthaul solutions that use microwave technology for communication between LTE/LTE-advanced base band digital unit stations and remote radio heads. In addition, it offers IP-20 all-outdoor solutions, such as IP-20C, IP-20C-HP, IP-20S, IP-20E, and IP-20V; IP-20 split-mount/all-indoor solutions comprising IP-20N/IP-20A, IP-20GX, IP-20F, and IP-20G; and IP-50 disaggregated solutions, including IP-50E, IP-50C, and IP-50FX for various short-haul, long-haul, fronthaul, and enterprise access applications. Further, the company provides network management system; and network and radio planning, site survey, solutions development, installation, maintenance, training, and other services. Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides its services to smart-phone applications, such as Internet browsing, social networking, image sharing, music, and video applications; oil and gas companies; public safety organizations; business and public institutions; broadcasters; energy utilities; and private communications networks. The company sells its products through direct sales, original equipment manufacturers, resellers, distributors, and system integrators. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a collaboration agreement with NEC Corporation. The company was formerly known as Giganet Ltd. and changed its name to Ceragon Networks Ltd. in September 2000. Ceragon Networks Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Northstar Electronics Company Profile

Northstar Electronics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the contract manufacturing of defense, aerospace, and homeland security products, as well as the underwater sonar sensors business. It intends to manufacture and market single engine airplane with industrial applications, as well as provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

