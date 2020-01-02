Chainlink (LINK) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00024871 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinbase and OKEx. Chainlink has a market cap of $607.66 million and $52.64 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.13 or 0.01334170 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121579 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi, Coinbase, Binance, COSS, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Radar Relay, Kyber Network and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.