ChainX Price Down 19% Over Last Week (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded down 19% against the US dollar. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $424,312.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00018702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00189367 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01339986 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024734 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00121591 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 3,177,550 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.