Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $684.71 Million

Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will announce $684.71 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $681.82 million to $688.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. posted sales of $601.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full year sales of $2.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.45.

CRL stock opened at $152.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.67.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $152,973.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

