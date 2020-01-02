Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $495.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHTR. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.48.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $485.08 on Thursday. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $279.11 and a 52-week high of $487.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $474.01 and a 200-day moving average of $429.35.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $460,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,480,490.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total transaction of $573,563.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,797. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 14.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

