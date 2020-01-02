ChatCoin Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Coinnest, Binance, BigONE and HitBTC. ChatCoin has a market cap of $952,302.00 and approximately $11,088.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00059690 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00087524 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001127 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,020.92 or 1.00511771 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Coinnest, Huobi, Binance, ZB.COM, HitBTC, LBank, BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

