Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Cheesecake Factory reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.76 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.61%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Wedbush set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

NASDAQ CAKE traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 375,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,366. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $51.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.41.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $159,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,571.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.25 per share, with a total value of $32,870.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,960,000 after buying an additional 42,476 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 5.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,101,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,867,000 after buying an additional 107,846 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,718,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,133,000 after buying an additional 47,597 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 20.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,478,000 after buying an additional 179,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 970,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,445,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

