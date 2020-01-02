Cheesecoin Market Cap Reaches $23,034.00 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, Cheesecoin has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Graviex, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $23,034.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00189335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.74 or 0.01343839 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121709 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cheesecoin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 367,070,390 coins. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin.

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, STEX, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cheesecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheesecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

