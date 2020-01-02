ChemoCentryx Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,183 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 892% compared to the typical daily volume of 321 call options.

In other news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 330,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $10,586,683.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 99,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,440.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 279,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $8,807,687.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,508,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,128,062.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 921,315 shares of company stock worth $29,213,675. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the second quarter worth $82,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 104.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

CCXI stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 2.15.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. ValuEngine downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $23.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

