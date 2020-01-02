Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

CHMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

CHMI stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.11%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the third quarter worth $229,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 23.4% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 145,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

