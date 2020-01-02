Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 3.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Chevron by 38.5% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 114.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.43. 5,187,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $108.07 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.90. The company has a market cap of $226.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

