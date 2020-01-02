Chiliz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.71 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Chiliz has a market cap of $26.21 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chiliz

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,763,669,182 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Chiliz's official website is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

