Chris Mathers Acquires 410,377 Shares of Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Stock

Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:TMRC) CFO Chris Mathers bought 410,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $418,584.54.

OTCMKTS:TMRC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.02. 705,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,934. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. Texas Mineral Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.58.

Get Texas Mineral Resources alerts:

About Texas Mineral Resources

Texas Mineral Resources Corp., an exploration stage mining company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.