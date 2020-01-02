Chronologic (DAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $104,799.00

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $104,799.00 and $210.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,206,310 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,822 tokens. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network.

Buying and Selling Chronologic

Chronologic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

