Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) is Cacti Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cacti Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises about 3.8% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Chubb worth $50,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 176.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Chubb by 249.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $154.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,426. Chubb Ltd has a 12 month low of $124.45 and a 12 month high of $162.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total value of $226,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

