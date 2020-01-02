Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.96 Million

Equities analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report $101.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.90 million and the lowest is $99.48 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $96.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $426.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $423.80 million to $428.22 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $454.30 million, with estimates ranging from $441.71 million to $459.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.88 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chuy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $431.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

