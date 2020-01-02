Cigna (CI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cigna (NYSE: CI):

1/2/2020 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $242.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Cigna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $282.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $210.00 to $229.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Cigna was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2019 – Cigna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Cigna had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $180.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Cigna had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $221.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $203.00.

CI traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.75. 47,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,875. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.42. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $141.95 and a 1 year high of $207.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,550,818.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Cigna by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

