Cigna (NYSE:CI) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Cigna (NYSE:CI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $270.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $242.00. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CI. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up from $203.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cigna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.65.

CI stock opened at $204.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cigna has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $207.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.42. The company has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 16.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 6,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.58, for a total transaction of $1,395,234.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,494.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $672,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth $299,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Cigna by 0.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in Cigna by 15.4% during the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 291,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,262,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at $63,720,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

