Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $604.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) to report $604.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $534.43 million and the highest is $661.65 million. Cimarex Energy posted sales of $624.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XEC shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,027,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $654,236,000 after purchasing an additional 406,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,135,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $279,985,000 after purchasing an additional 259,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XEC opened at $52.49 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $77.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

