Cindicator Market Cap Reaches $11.12 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Cindicator has a market capitalization of $11.12 million and $270,120.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cindicator token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, GOPAX, Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00186737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.01341448 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121503 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,872,455,126 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, ABCC, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Binance and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

