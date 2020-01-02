Citigroup Downgrades Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) to Neutral

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.12. 1,312,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,031. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $81.66 and a 1 year high of $115.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.36 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 46.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

