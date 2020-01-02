Citigroup Lowers Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Neutral

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $85.00. Citigroup‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.90.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $123.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.04. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.76 and a 1 year high of $131.87.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $194,842.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 80,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,376,000 after buying an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

