Citigroup Upgrades Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) to “Buy”

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZBH. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.86.

Shares of ZBH stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.52. 150,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,918. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $151.67. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,549,000. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 272,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,425,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

