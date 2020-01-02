Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Downgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.35. 65,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,550. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $29.26 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,389,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,139,000 after purchasing an additional 492,162 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,632,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $764,921,000 after acquiring an additional 449,026 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,443,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,802,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,590,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

