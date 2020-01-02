Clams (CLAM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Clams coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00007998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. Clams has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and $1.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Clams has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022107 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014219 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008195 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

Clams is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,555,282 coins and its circulating supply is 3,928,464 coins. Clams’ official website is clamcoin.org. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Clams

Clams can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Poloniex, Bittrex and Bitsane. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

