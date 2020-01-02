Clams (CLAM) Reaches Market Cap of $2.26 Million

Clams (CURRENCY:CLAM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Clams coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00007999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit and Poloniex. Clams has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $1.00 worth of Clams was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Clams has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00022233 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013318 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007653 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008084 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000347 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Clams Coin Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2014. Clams’ total supply is 17,556,172 coins and its circulating supply is 3,929,354 coins. Clams’ official Twitter account is @ClamClient. The Reddit community for Clams is /r/CLAMClient and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Clams is clamcoin.org.

Clams Coin Trading

Clams can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bitsane, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

