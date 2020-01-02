Claymore Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CLM)

Claymore (CURRENCY:CLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Claymore has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Claymore has a total market capitalization of $1,562.00 and $4.00 worth of Claymore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Claymore token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00189448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.58 or 0.01342521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00121621 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Claymore

Claymore’s total supply is 74,622,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,513,196 tokens. The official website for Claymore is claymoretoken.com. The official message board for Claymore is medium.com/@claymoretoken. Claymore’s official Twitter account is @claymoretoken.

Claymore Token Trading

Claymore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX, CoinExchange and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Claymore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Claymore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Claymore using one of the exchanges listed above.

