Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Clean Harbors posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NYSE CLH traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.30. The stock had a trading volume of 32,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.62. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $48.13 and a one year high of $88.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.96.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $418,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,084.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $83,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,759 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,136. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.