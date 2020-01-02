CloakCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $29,685.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00008823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, YoBit, Bitbns and Upbit. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.31 million and $29,685.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004287 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000833 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00052894 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,383,326 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Mercatox, Upbit, YoBit, Binance and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.