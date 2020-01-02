CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $31.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CNB Financial an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of CCNE opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $33.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.19.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.52 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 289.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial in the third quarter worth about $246,000. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

