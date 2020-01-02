Cobinhood Market Capitalization Tops $172,462.00 (COB)

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Cobinhood has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cobinhood has a market cap of $172,462.00 and $28.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobinhood token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Cobinhood.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cobinhood Token Profile

Cobinhood was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,999,847 tokens. The official message board for Cobinhood is medium.com/@Cobinhood. The official website for Cobinhood is www.cobinhood.com. Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cobinhood Token Trading

Cobinhood can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cobinhood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cobinhood using one of the exchanges listed above.

