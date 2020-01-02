Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

CNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.90. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $68.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 31.26%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohen & Steers will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.75%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Francis C. Poli sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $133,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,324.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 624.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

