Coin Lion Market Cap Tops $510,985.00 (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Coin Lion has a market capitalization of $510,985.00 and $1,053.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin Lion token can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and IDEX. Over the last week, Coin Lion has traded up 56.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin Lion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00187015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.01331954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121913 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Coin Lion Profile

Coin Lion launched on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The official website for Coin Lion is www.coinlion.com.

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Lion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.