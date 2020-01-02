CoinFi (COFI) Hits Market Cap of $246,260.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. CoinFi has a market cap of $246,260.00 and approximately $921.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.72 or 0.01339845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121866 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, FCoin, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.