Coinlancer One Day Trading Volume Hits $38.00 (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Coinlancer has a market cap of $85,288.00 and $38.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinlancer token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last week, Coinlancer has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coinlancer alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00039683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.96 or 0.05898898 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029910 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002138 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036382 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Coinlancer is medium.com/@coinlancer.

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinlancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinlancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.