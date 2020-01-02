CoinPoker (CHP) Reaches One Day Volume of $23,611.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Allcoin and HitBTC. CoinPoker has a market cap of $1.50 million and $23,611.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00187015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.79 or 0.01331954 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024776 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00121913 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinPoker Token Profile

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 323,541,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,169,107 tokens. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allcoin, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

