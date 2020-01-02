CoinUs (CNUS) Market Cap Achieves $330,104.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 210.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 273.3% against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $330,104.00 and $5,543.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00039270 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003961 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000744 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000168 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io.

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

