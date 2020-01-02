ColossusXT (COLX) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $282.00

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. ColossusXT has a market cap of $1.68 million and $282.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000524 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000619 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 11,755,670,565 coins and its circulating supply is 11,714,628,738 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io. ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

